Shares in Wolseley rise 4 percent in light volumes as Exane BNP Paribas raises its rating on the firm to "outperform" on valuation grounds, in a note on the European building materials sector.

The broker also upgrades Wienerberger , up 5.4 percent, to "outperform" because of its cheap valuation, and says Saint Gobain is its top pick in the sector for its defensive earnings and its rerating potential. Saint Gobain is up 2.5 percent.

The broker, however, downgrades the sector as a whole to "neutral" and cuts its earnings per share forecast by 17 percent on worries over the slowdown in global growth and its demanding multiples.

"We have updated our central scenario to reflect recent weak macroeconomic data in developed markets, the growing likelihood of reduced infrastructure spending in the U.S./Europe and disappointing cement prices in 2Q11."

"We now assume small declines in volumes in developed markets and gross margin squeeze in cement next year," the broker says.

Exane cuts CRH to "neutral" and downgrades Buzzi Unicem and Italcement to "underperform", while it says Holcim , because of its "rich valuation", is its least preferred stock.

CRH is up 3.3 percent, Buzzi gains 1.6 percent, Italcement rises 0.2 percent and Holcim gains 1.9 percent.

