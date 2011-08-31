Shares in Chesnara falls 3.2 percent after the insurance-focused takeover specialist's first-half results miss expectations for Collins Stewart, which downgrades its rating for the firm to "hold" from "buy" and reduces its target price to 250 pence from 270 pence.

Chesnara, which last year sealed the 63.5 million pound takeover of the Save & Prosper insurance business, says its first-half profit fell to 3.8 million pounds from 12 million a year ago, due partly to volatility in financial markets.

Collins Stewart points out that Chesnara's first-half embedded value (EV) loss before tax of 5 million pounds was materially below the broker's 11 million pounds profit forecast, giving an embedded value per share of 296 pence versus its 306 pence estimate.

"The miss was almost all in Sweden, where transfers and surrenders were above expectation and investment performance below . Recently-acquired S&P was ahead of forecast in EV terms, but disappointing under IFRS, due to the impact of lower interest rates," Collins Stewart says in a note.

"We were more concerned into these results as to the impact of market moves since June-end, than in the numbers themselves. Starting from a lower base at H1 than forecast, we have updated for material equity market declines and lower bond yields," the broker adds.

Collins Stewart says it no longer sees the upside for a "buy" recommendation on Chesnara, after strong relative performance.

