Futures point to a mixed open for European shares ahead of key U.S. economic data, with miners seen tracking weaker metals prices following a drop in Chinese exports data.
Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures are up 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 are down 0.3 percent and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are up 0.4 percent.
On Wednesday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares rose 2.9 percent, extending a rally into a third day, on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would act to boost the struggling economy.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
PERNOD RICARD FINAL
HELVETIA HOLDING H1
HAYS PRELIM
U.S. COMPANIES
H and R Block Inc Q1 2012
MACRO (GMT)
0530 FR ILO Unemployment
0545 CH GDP
0600 DE GDP
0715 CH Retail Sales
0743 IT PMI
0753 DE Manufacturing PMI
0758 EZ PMI
0828 GB PMI
1230 US Jobless Claims
1400 US ISM Manufacturing
