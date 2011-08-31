Allianz gains 4.1 percent to become the top performer on the German DAX after Goldman Sachs upgrades Europe's biggest insurer to "buy" from "neutral".

"We believe the Allianz German life spread is secure given the investment mix (e.g. EM government bonds), which we expect to lead to new money returns of 3.9 percent in the third-quarter of 2011 (versus a minimum guarantee of 3.1 percent)," Goldman Sachs analysts say in a note.

"In addition, underlying profitability in non-life businesses is improving, both in mature and faster-growth markets."

