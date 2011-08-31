The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.6 percent by midday, underperforming both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 0.9 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

Sinclair IS Pharma gains 11.5 percent after the firm signs a commercialisation deal with Teva Pharmaceutical for its cancer support product, episil in a number of key European markets.

"This deal represents further optimisation of revenues from an existing asset, with Teva generating sales in countries where Sinclair does not maintain proprietary sales forces," Singer Capital Markets says, repeating its "buy" rating and 48 pence target price on the stock.

Asterand slumps 56 percent as the human tissue provider to drug and biotech companies cuts its full-year outlook as it reports first-half results, saying it has experienced volatile trading since the period-end.

Asterand says, consequently, it is looking to raise funds to bolster its working capital, and it separately announces that John Stchur has decided to step down as its chief financial officer with immediate effect.

In reaction, Daniel Stewart & Co. places its "buy" rating and 30 pence target price and estimates for Asterand under review.

