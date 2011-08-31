Shares in Regus gain 4.9 percent, outperforming a 1.7-percent firmer FTSE 250 index, as Credit Suisse upgrades its rating for the serviced offices group to "neutral" from "underperform" on valuation grounds.

The broker also raises its target price for Regus to 80 pence from 75 pence after hiking its 2011 and 2012 full-year EPS estimates by 0.4 percent and 5.4 percent respectively following the group's recent first-half results.

"Rising occupancy, especially in the mature centres, and management confidence that prices in most regions are beginning to rise should support strong operational leverage into H2 2011. The longer term trends towards greater usage of flexible office solutions, a market where Regus is the clear market leader, remain supportive but we think that earnings momentum will slow into 2012 as macro conditions slow," Credit Suisse says in a note.

However, the broker points out that Regus's share price has fallen 40 percent in the past month and now reflects slower earnings growth.

"We think that the potential rewards from strong cashflow and longer term growth are now countered by the risk of slowing near term growth from an operational leveraged business," the broker adds.

