European shares stay higher as Wall Street gains in early trade on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will help the flagging recovery by introducing further stimulus measures.

In Europe, Bouygues jumps 15.7 percent in volumes nearly six fold its 90-day daily average after the telecoms, media and construction group announces a share buyback to help address a recent slump in its share price.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 2.2 percent at 960.32 points, while the Dow Jones industrial average , the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index are 0.7 to 0.8 percent higher.