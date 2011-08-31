The FTSE Small Cap index closes 2.4 percent higher, in tandem with gains by the blue chips up 2.4 percent, while the mid caps climb 2.8 percent.

Norcos jumps 18.2 percent as the home consumer products firm signs an agreement with a unit of supermarket group Wm.Morrison to sell part of its surplus freehold land holding for 8.25 million pounds.

Norcros is helped too by news a non-executive director has purchased 200,000 shares in the group.

Cape sheds 1.4 percent after the energy services firm reports a marginal fall in its first-half adjusted pretax profit to 34 million pounds, down from 35.5 million pounds last year, hurt by lower levels of activity in the Gulf region, but says it will benefit from the rising demand for global energy.

"Dull 1H11 as expected but 2011 growth targets confirmed," says Evolution Securities which upgrades its rating to "buy" from "add" as the shares remain some of the cheapest in the oil service sector.

