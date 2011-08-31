Shares in Craneware rise 9.3 percent as Numis upgrades its rating on the software firm to "buy" from "add" and raises its earnings forecasts after the company's final results on Tuesday.

"Key positives are a strong near term order pipeline and respected management reiterating confidence," Numis says in a note.

The broker lifts its low-end earnings per share projections by 4-5 percent, although it says the financial model remains somewhat more opaque than in earlier years.

Numis, however, says the business is exceptionally well positioned and while it trades on a 20 percent discount to its historic forward price earnings multiple.

"We see this as an attractive entry point, given our expectation of a return to order growth."

