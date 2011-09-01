Shares in ITV shed 1 percent, underperforming a 0.4 percent fall by the FTSE 100 index, as Nomura downgrades its rating for the UK commercial broadcaster to "neutral" from "buy", cutting its target price to 75 pence from 105 pence, in a review of the European media sector.

Nomura says it has pulled forward its 2012 outlook for the sector in the light of a deterioration in macroeconomic conditions and adjusted its earnings forecasts and target prices for all the stocks in its coverage universe based on an assumption of zero real GDP growth in the US and Europe in 2012.

"Free-to-air broadcasters are by far the most highly exposed to the economy, have little or no pricing power or scope to gain exposure to emerging markets, or benefit from cross-border consolidation," the broker says in a note.

However, Nomura upgrades its rating for two British media mid caps, Informa and United Business Media , both to "buy" from "neutral", which gain 2.1 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

"Although pricing power is by no means universal in this sub sector, 'must-have' information and services do command a premium. Emerging market exposure in the sector is somewhat limited, but growing, and balance sheets are generally much stronger than in 2009," the broker says.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net