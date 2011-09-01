Shares in Hays are among the top risers on Britain's FTSE 250 leader board, up 4.9 percent, after the recruitment company unveils full-year results which Altium Securities says are in line with recently reduced numbers, with the broker lifting its rating to "hold" from "sell" on valuation grounds.

Hays, which specialises in placing office workers such as accountants and secretaries, posts pretax profit before exceptional items for the year of 106.6 million pounds, up from 71.1 million pounds a year earlier.

"The shares look attractively valued on current forecasts, although these forecasts are likely to prove optimistic and we are likely to cut our 2012 numbers today," Altium says in a note, adding that if growth were to stall, the sustainability of the dividend would come into question.

"The outlook statement does not suggest any reduction seen yet in growth momentum outside the UK from a weaker economic outlook. We think it looks increasingly likely however that recruitment markets will begin to suffer from slower growth," the broker says.

