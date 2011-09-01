The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.2 percent in early trade, while the blue chips fall 0.5 percent, and the midcaps are 0.4 percent weaker.

Namakwa Diamonds tumbles more than 59 percent after the diamond producer says it does not have access to its $30 million credit facility any longer and it is in advanced talks to sell its mining business in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Chief Executive Nico Kruger has stepped down as part of a strategic review, with the company having announced the resignation of its Chairman Hans Smith on Wednesday.

Surgical Innovations adds 6.3 percent after the designer and manufacturer of medical devices signs an agreement with Advanced Medical Solutions , trading flat, for the development and supply of a novel device for internal application of adhesives and sealants.

