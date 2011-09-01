Shares in Charter International gain 4.9 percent to become the top riser on the FTSE midcaps index after British manufacturing buyout firm Melrose sweetens its 1.4 billion pound ($2.3 billion) offer for the toolmaker.

Numis Securities upgrades Charter to "add" from "hold" and says "we believe that given the uncertain macro-economic back-drop Charter shareholders may be inclined to accept this offer and enjoy the exposure to Melrose."

Melrose said on Thursday that it had upped the value of its approach by 2 percent, offering 850 pence a share versus 840 pence previously and proposing that shareholders be allowed to retain an interim dividend of 8 pence per share declared in July and payable on Sept. 2.

"This deal would be a quantum leap forward for Melrose and is likely to generate considerable value," Evolution Securities analysts say.

Melrose shares are 6 percent lower.

