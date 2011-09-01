LONDON, Sept 1 Shares in Randgold Resources fall 0.9 percent as Oriel Securities downgrades its recommendation on the stock to "hold" from "add" and cuts its earnings forecasts following the gold miner's downbeat production update on Tuesday.

"The production downgrade is clearly disappointing as Randgold has historically delivered on guidance. Randgold's share price has recovered over 30 percent in the last three months, and has now surpassed our 6,000 pence target price," Oriel Securities says in a note.

"With near-term growth now largely priced in, cost inflation pressures and the company at risk of losing its high beta to the gold price following two production downgrades in one year, we have now downgraded our recommendation."

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net