Shares in Go-Ahead Group are among the top fallers on Britain's FTSE 250 index , dropping 5.9 percent, after the transport firm reports full-year results, which Peel Hunt describes as "steady, but (with) uncertainties ahead".

Go-Ahead, which operates the Southern, Southeastern and London Midland rail franchises, says its pretax profit for the year to July 2 rose 11.3 percent to 97.6 million pounds as revenue grew 6 percent.

"Finals are just about in line with expectations, and the fundamentals remain in place. The main reason for holding the stock is the 5 percent yield, backed by a strong balance sheet," Peel Hunt says in a note.

"But prospects are dependent either on long-promised bus acquisitions or on replacing expiring rail franchises, without which we now forecast a 4 percent earnings decline in FY2012. Given those uncertainties, the stock is not cheap."

Peel Hunt trims its full-year 2012 earnings per share forecast for Go-Ahead by 2 percent to 140 pence, while keeping its "hold" rating on the stock.

