Shares in Hargreaves Lansdown jump 15.4 percent higher, topping the FTSE 100 leader board, with the index down 0.6 percent, as the British wealth manager's full-year results show assets under administration <AuA) rose by more than expected, prompting Numis Securities to raise its estimates, target price, and rating for the stock.

Numis ups its full-year 2013 EPS forecasts for Hargreaves Lansdown by 3 percent to 28.3 pence from 27.5 pence due to a very modest mark to market gain and with the firm's full-year 2011 AuA being 300 million pounds ahead of its forecast at 24.6 billion pounds.

The broker says the increase in forecasts leads its to raise its target price for Hargreaves Lansdown to 483 pence from 463 pence which, combined with the firm's recent weak share price, leads it to hike its rating for the stock to "add" from "hold".

"We continue to see strong and structural growth in the UK direct to retail platform AuA and believe Hargreaves Lansdown is strategically very well placed as the market leader," Numis says in a note.

To see Hargreaves Lansdown's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net