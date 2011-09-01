Shares in Punch Taverns fall 2 percent, underperforming a 0.3 percent weaker FTSE small cap index , as the firm says fourth quarter like-for-like net income from its estate fell 5 percent.

The British pubs company, however, says that fourth quarter trading is in line with expectations and it is on track to meet its full year expectations despite a challenging UK consumer environment.

"Given the current economic uncertainty and subsequent preference for quality stocks we see little likelihood of near-term outperformance," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

Espirito Santo Investment Bank says: "We have a 'buy' rating on the stock in part due to the potential upside surrounding the property assets ... although we still believe there are considerable risks surrounding the discussions with bondholders."

Spirit Pub Company , which demerged from Punch Taverns in August, falls 0.5 percent even after it reported strong sales growth.

"Despite the reassuring trends, we continue to believe its aggressive medium term operational targets are too tough to achieve," Espirito Santo says.

