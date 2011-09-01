Shares in Salamander Energy drop 5.4 percent, the second-biggest FTSE 250 faller with the index down 0.6 percent, as the Asia-focused oil and gas firm plugs and abandons one of its wells in offshore northern Vietnam, marking its second drilling disappointment in less than six months, leading brokers to reduce target prices for the firm.

Salamander Energy, which owns assets in Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam, says no oil shows were observed while drilling the primary Palaeozoic reservoir at its Cat Ba-1X well and only low levels of gas were found.

"This is a somewhat disappointing result for Salamander and we feel the market will react as such, although we had previously apportioned only a 20 percent chance of success to the well reflecting the risk at Cat Ba," says Arbuthnot which cuts its target price for Salamander to 392 pence from 399 pence, while retaining its "buy" rating on the stock.

"We feel Salamander still represents a buying opportunity for investors in advance of an active drilling programme into 2012, especially given the recent share price fall," the broker says.

Brewin Dolphin, meanwhile, cuts its target price for Salamander to 320 pence from 388 pence, having carried the Cat Ba well at 22 pence a share, with its bigger reduction also reflecting recent disappointment at the firm's Dao Ruang well in Thailand and the group's current balance sheet.

"We expect the market to react negatively to the news, but over a 12-month view believe this could provide an even more attractive buy opportunity," Brewin Dolphin says in a note.

