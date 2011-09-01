The FTSE Small Cap index falls 0.4 percent in midday trade, in line with the midcaps , while the blue chips are 0.5 percent weaker.

Consort Medical firms 2.6 percent after the inhaled-drug specialist says its Bespak Division has won a contract to develop a nasal drug delivery device.

Namakwa Diamonds tumbles nearly 58 percent after the diamond producer says it does not have access to its $30 million credit facility any longer and it is in advanced talks to sell its mining business in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Chief Executive Nico Kruger has stepped down as part of a strategic review, with the company having announced the resignation of its Chairman Hans Smith on Wednesday.

