Shares in C&W Communications (CWC) gain 5 percent, the top FTSE 250 gainer, with the index down 0.3 percent, as Deutsche Bank repeats its "buy" rating and 65 pence price target on the Caribbean-focused telecoms firm on hopes for an improvement in the regulatory environment in Jamaica.

Deutsche Bank points out that, in a statement to parliament this week, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Bruce Golding said he would agree to the merger between CWC's rivals in the country, Digicel and Claro, but that he had no legal right to impose concessions.

The broker adds that the prime minister also said that, given the shortcomings of Jamaica's regulatory/legal framework for telecommunications, the government would now fast-track, in six weeks, emergency legislation to give greater powers to the regulator to determine and mandate interconnect rates consistent with international benchmarks.

"The conclusion is ... no favourable resolution for CWC yet but that it is looking very hopeful that the current onerous regulatory environment can be properly resolved be year-end benefitting CWC in this, the biggest of its Caribbean markets," Deutsche Bank says in a note.

Separately, the broker notes that strong GDP growth of 24 percent in the second-quarter from Macao is further supportive for CWC's business there, which represents around 17 percent of the firm's EBITDA.

