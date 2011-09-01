Shares in beaten down UK banks rally, outperforming a falling FTSE 100 , with Barclays , Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group up as much as 6.5 percent, as investors react positively to reports of delays to proposed banking reforms.

Britain's biggest banks are set to escape any major immediate restructuring following the Independent Commission on Banking's (ICB) final report on Sept. 12, the Financial Times reports.

"Overall, we expect regulators to adopt a pragmatic approach to implementing regulation, although we do harbour concerns that the UK remains somewhat out on a limb in terms of the intensity with which it wants to implement change," Gary Greenwood, analyst at Shore Capital, says.

"This goes some way to explain why the domestic UK banks continue to trade at such a distressed valuation multiple, both in absolute terms and relative to the wider sector."

Seymour Pierce says in a note: "For HSBC , full separation of UK retail and commercial bank would be a 10 percent hit to profitability."

"Arguably with Barclays, Lloyds and RBS trading at around 0.5 times tangible book, this has been already discounted. Perhaps though, the banks valuations are also reflecting a different concern: that is, UK banks were unlikely to achieve 13 percent return on tangible equity in 2013."

The banking sector has lost more than 23 percent in 2011, enduring its worst year since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 as investors' worries have grown over the state of their balance sheets.

"We question why equity prices and single name CDS prices appear to factor in rescue recaps given current levels of capital and liquidity, moves in credit markets and levels of provisioning against distressed loan books," Investec says in a note.

"HSBC and Barclays look like the stand-out Buys."

