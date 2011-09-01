The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.4 percent lower, underperforming the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, both up 0.5 percent.

Stadium Group adds 3.1 percent as the electronic manufacturing services and power supply solutions provider announces the appointment of Stephen Phipson as its chief executive officer with immediate effect. Phipson was previously President of Smiths Group's Detection business.

"Strong appointment with considerable global electronics experience," Brewin Dolphin says in a note, repeating its "buy" rating and 96 pence price target on Stadium Group.

Namakwa Diamonds plunges 61 percent after the diamond producer says it does not have access to its $30 million credit facility any longer and it is in advanced talks to sell its mining business in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Chief Executive Nico Kruger has stepped down as part of a strategic review, with the company having announced the resignation of

