Shares in Stadium Group add 3.1 percent as the electronic manufacturing services and power supply solutions provider announces the appointment of Stephen Phipson as its chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Phipson was previously President of Smiths Group's Detection business from 2004 to 2011.

In reaction, Brewin Dolphin repeats its "buy" rating and 96 pence price target on Stadium Group, calling the move for Phipson a "strong appointment".

"Phipson's appointment reiterates the Board's ambitions for the future development of Stadium as a global electronics business," says the broker in a note.

"Following a successful restructuring, Stadium has a strong platform for future organic growth as a global business with a blue chip customer base and a strong balance sheet," Brewin Dolphin adds, saying it expects to hear more on the firm's new strategy with its first-half results due on Wednesday, September 7.

