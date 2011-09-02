Economic growth in developed economies is likely to be sub-par for a long time, but equities may still do okay as emerging markets growth remains robust, allowing earnings for U.S. and European companies the chance to grow at a faster pace than their local economies, HSBC says.

"Moreover, equity returns have poor correlation with economic growth in the long run. Valuations matter much more. On most measures, equity valuation is back to the level of the early 1980s," HSBC strategist Garry Evans says in a note.

He also says the economic situation in the West resembles Japan in the 1990s and 2000s but there are big differences from a stock market point of view.

"Four years after Japan's financial crisis began, its market traded on a P/E of 60x; the U.S. today trades on 12x. Japanese companies were slow to restructure: earnings did not recover to the peak level for 14 years; in the U.S., they already have," Evans says.

"One lesson from Japan is that its market became much more cyclical. That makes the current call on the cyclicals crucial."

