European stock index futures point to a sharply lower open on fears that August's U.S. non-farm payroll data could come in weaker than expected, indicating the United States could be heading towards recession.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and France's CAC FCEc1 are down 1.2 to 1.6 percent.

August U.S. non-farm payrolls are forecast to have risen 75,000, after a 117,000 increase in July, with the unemployment rate seen static at 9.1 percent.

NO MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING

U.S. COMPANIES

Q4 Campbell Soup Co

MAJOR ECONOMIC DATA (GMT)

0830 GB Markit/CIPS Cons PMI

0900 EZ Producer prices

1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls

