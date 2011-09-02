Shares in Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) are indicated 2.1 percent lower in pre-market trade, after The New York Times reports the agency that oversees U.S. mortgage markets is preparing to file suit against more than a dozen big banks, including Deutsche Bank.

"And since investors shun financial stocks at the moment anyway, this fits right in," a trader says. Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, is preparing to file suit accusing the banks of misrepresenting the quality of mortgages they packaged and sold during the housing bubble.

For a story, please click

Reuters messaging rm://christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://daniela.pegna.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net