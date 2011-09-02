Shares in business software company SAP are indicated 0.1 percent higher in a weaker market after rival Oracle suffered a significant setback as a U.S. judge discarded its $1.3 billion jury verdict against SAP.

"The proposal of the U.S. district court is a first important success of SAP in this long lasting story (the case dates back to 2007) tying up management capacities. However, taking SAP's and Oracle's extreme rivalry into account we have doubts that Oracle will accept the proposal," Silvia Quandt analyst Michael Busse writes.

