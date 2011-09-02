Shares in AstraZeneca shed 2.8 percent, the third biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index down 1.3 percent, after the firm's key cholesterol drug Crestor failed to beat rival Pfizer's Lipitor in a head-to-head clinical study.

Crestor is AstraZeneca's biggest-selling drug, with 2010 sales of $5.7 billion.

"While detailed data and analysis from SATURN (Crestor 40mg vs atorvastatin 80mg on progression of atherosclerosis in high risk patients) is due in mid-November at the American Heart Association (AHA) meeting, top-line results this morning are not the slam-dunk AZN might have been hoping for," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

"As Lipitor (atorvastatin) comes off patent towards the end of November, and the prospect of cheap generics beckons, the burden is on Crestor to demonstrate an unequivocal benefit over atorvastatin: on first view, this appears to be absent in terms of the primary measure within the SATURN study," the broker adds, repeating "reduce" rating on AstraZeneca.

Shore Capital, however, says that the SATURN was "more academic than commercially significant."

"Our U.S. forecasts already show a 2 percent decline in U.S. Crestor sales in 2012, reflecting the new competitive environment. We see no reason to change these forecasts based on SATURN," the broker adds, retaining its "buy" stance on AstraZeneca.

To see more, please double-click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net