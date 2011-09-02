The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.3 percent lower in early deals, faring better than steeper declines on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes which shed 1.6 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

British construction and property consultancy Cyril Sweett sheds 19.1 percent after warning on its full-year results, saying the the Arab Spring has led to a number of projects being scrapped, and the company says it is cutting costs at its UK and Middle East operations.

Sefton Resources rises 9.5 percent after the exploration and production company releases half-year results in which oil and gas revenue rose by 4.3 percent and the firm says it has reaffirmed and extended its banking facility.

