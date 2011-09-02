Shares in Swiss-based luxury goods companies Richemont and Swatch fall 4 and 3.7 percent respectively, after HSBC cuts target prices in the sector, citing concerns about the macroeconomic backdrop.

"The West is wilting," HSBC says in a note, but adds: "Greater China continues to shine -- it is not a bubble."

It cuts its target price on Swatch to 450 Swiss francs, from 515, and on Richemont to 58 from 69, though retains an "overweight" rating on both stocks.

"The future is female; jewellery should outperform watches," HSBC says.

The companies are also having to contend with a strong currency. The Swiss franc extends gains against the euro and the dollar on Friday as dismal euro zone data and little sign of action from the Swiss National Bank prompt safe-haven flows.

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net