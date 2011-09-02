Shares in UK food retailers are weak, with all underperforming a 1.9 percent lower FTSE 100 index, led by Wm.Morrison down 2.1 percent as Citigroup downgrades its rating to "hold" from "buy", while maintaining its target price at 320 pence, as part of a review in which it recommends avoiding the sector.

Citigroup also downgrades its stance on J Sainsbury , to "sell" from "hold" with a reduced target price of 280 pence, down from 350 pence, and cuts its target price for Tesco to 330 pence from 385 pence, retaining a "sell" rating on the stock.

Sainsbury and Tesco both shed 2.0 percent.

"The cosy, consolidated UK food retail market is destined to turn ugly if the economy shuffles sideways Japan-style and capacity growth plans roll on as planned," the broker says in a note.

Citigroup has cut back its full-year 2012/2013 EPS estimates, which were already bottom of the market range, by 9 percent for Sainsbury, 2 percent for Morrison, and 1.5 percent for Tesco.

The broker says it sees no reason to own the UK food retail sector over the coming months on an absolute total return basis.

