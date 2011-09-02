Shares in Straumann Holdings fall 5.1 percent as Goldman Sachs cuts its recommendation on the Swiss dental implant maker to "sell" from "buy" on valuation grounds.

"We see the stock's current valuation as too demanding given the increasingly more negative macroeconomic outlook in the developed world (US and Europe account for 85 percent of the global dental implant market) and continued Swiss franc headwinds," Goldman Sachs says in a note.

The broker lowers its revenue estimates for Straumann and peer Nobel Biocare by 4-16 percent on average, and its earnings per share forecasts by 21-44 percent for 2011-13 on average.

Nobel Biocare's shares are down 2.8 percent as Goldman Sachs retains its "neutral" stance on the firm.

