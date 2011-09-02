Shares in Aviva shed 3.2 percent, underperforming a 1.8 percent lower FTSE 100 index, as Collins Stewart cuts its target price for the British composite insurer to 430 pence from 505 pence, while retaining its "buy" rating on the stock in a European sector review.

"While little appears settled in the Eurozone, we think that a period of prolonged low long bond yields is a more likely threat to the composite insurance sector than a government debt default," Collins Stewart says.

"The sector continues to de-risk, but spread-based life business and investment returns in both life and non-life will suffer if yields remain low."

The broker says that at periods of extreme stress, it thinks the market will look at total asset leverage, measured by shareholders equity divided by total assets, with the higher the number, the lower the leverage.

Collins Stewart says Aviva comes out as riskiest by some margin on this analysis, while British peer RSA Insurance comes out as the safest.

The broker, however, also cuts its target price for RSA to 135 pence from 150 pence, while keeping its "buy" rating. RSA shares fall 1.4 percent.

