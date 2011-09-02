The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.5 percent by midday, but outperforms much big fallers by the blue chips and the midcaps , down 2.0 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

British construction and property consultancy Cyril Sweett sheds 16.2 percent after warning on its full-year results, saying the Arab Spring has led to a number of projects being scrapped, and the company says it is cutting costs at its UK and Middle East operations.

Arbuthnot Securities cuts its target price for Cyril Sweett to 45 pence from 56 pence but retains its "buy" rating on the stock.

Randall & Quilter loses 4.1 percent as the specialist non-life insurance investor reports first-half pretax profit of 3.0 million pounds, below Numis Securities forecast of 5.3 million pounds, although the company gives a confident outlook statement.

Numis downgrades its rating for Randall & Quilter to "add" from "buy" after reducing its target price to 130 pence from 150 pence to reflect a 16 percent cut in its full-year 2011 pretax profit forecast to 8.2 million pounds from 9.8 million pounds.

