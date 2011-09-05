European stock index futures point to a fall in equities, extending the previous session's sharp declines, on fears the United States is heading towards recession after Friday's U.S. non-farm payroll data came in lower than forecast.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and France's CAC FCEc1 are down 1.8 to 1.9 percent.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES

No major European company reporting results.

U.S. COMPANIES

The U.S. market is closed for a holiday on Monday.

MACRO (GMT)

0743 IT PMI

0748 FR PMI

0753 DE PMI

0758 EZ PMI

0800 IT Trade Non-EU

0828 GB PMI

0900 EZ Retail Sales

