European stock index futures point to a fall in equities, extending the previous session's sharp declines, on fears the United States is heading towards recession after Friday's U.S. non-farm payroll data came in lower than forecast.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and France's CAC FCEc1 are down 1.8 to 1.9 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
No major European company reporting results.
U.S. COMPANIES
The U.S. market is closed for a holiday on Monday.
MACRO (GMT)
0743 IT PMI
0748 FR PMI
0753 DE PMI
0758 EZ PMI
0800 IT Trade Non-EU
0828 GB PMI
0900 EZ Retail Sales
