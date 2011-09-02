The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.9 percent, outperforming much heftier falls by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, down 2.3 percent and 1.9 percent respectively as August U.S. non-farm payrolls come in unchanged, against forecasts of a 75,000 increase, heightening concerns over the fragile state of the world's biggest economy.

British construction and property consultancy Cyril Sweett drops 16.2 percent after warning on its full-year results, saying the Arab Spring had led to a number of projects being scrapped, and the company is cutting costs at its UK and Middle East operations.

Arbuthnot Securities cuts its target price for Cyril Sweett to 45 pence from 56 pence but retains its "buy" rating on the stock.

SkyePharma takes on 1.9 percent as the drugs firm says it is now seeking a partner for its diabetes care product, SKP-1052 to fund further development following the completion of an encouraging initial 'proof of concept' study.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net