EUROPEAN COMPANIES

No major European company reporting results.

U.S. COMPANIES

The U.S. market is closed for a holiday on Monday.

MACRO (GMT)

0743 IT PMI

0748 FR PMI

0753 DE PMI

0758 EZ PMI

0800 IT Trade Non-EU

0828 GB PMI

0900 EZ Retail Sales

