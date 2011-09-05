UBS initiates a "tactical underweight" on global equities, citing mounting risk of stalling growth and its impact on company earnings as well as the deterioration of Greece's fiscal position.

"Given the deterioration in economic and policy fundamentals, we find it difficult to see why equity markets should trade at more elevated levels than their summer lows," UBS says in a note.

The bank also reduces its allocation to high-yield credit, though it increases allocations to implied equity volatility and precious metals.

