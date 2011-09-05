The 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of Germany's blue-chip DAX index is down to 7.68, a level not seen since October 2008, according to data from Thomson Reuters Datastream, after the benchmark lost more than 22 percent in value since the beginning of August.

The DAX is cheaper than the regional STOXX Europe 600 index, which carries a 12-month forward P/E of 8.67, and other major European indexes, such as Britain's FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 .

The FTSE 100 has a one-year forward P/E of 8.58 and the CAC 40 has a 12-month forward P/E of 7.77, Datastream data shows.

