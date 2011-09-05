Britain's FTSE Small Cap index loses 0.4 percent in early trade, outperforming much bigger falls by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, down 1.5 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

Alexon plunges more than 35 percent as the struggling fashion retailer warns on profit after sales failed to meet expectations in August, and says it is considering takeover approaches, although it cautioned that no firm proposal had been received and there was no certainty one would emerge.

Seymour Pierce repeats its "sell" rating on Alexon and reduces its price target to 3 pence from 8 pence "on the basis that the brands will be of interest to other parties."

Goals Soccer Centres falls 7 percent as the five-a-side soccer centres operator says trading in the second half of July and August was softer than expected, following a "satisfactory" performance in the first half which saw an 8 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit to 4.1 million pounds.

Both Peel Hunt and Brewin Dolphin downgrade their ratings for Goals Soccer Centres to "hold" from "buy".

