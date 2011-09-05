European utilities face several headwinds, with the generation landscape remaining unattractive, political risk staying high especially in Southern Europe and balance sheets of the companies continuing to pose a challenge, Nomura says.

The broker says in a note that the first-half results were challenging and several companies, including E.ON (EONGn.DE), RWE and Veolia cut guidance. The sector witnesses low growth relative to the broader market and the yield still stands below the historical average.

"Given our concerns about the ongoing challenges, we advocate a stock-selective approach, and we have screened our universe on the basis of political risk, balance sheet strength and yield. The latter offers some interesting opportunities including E.ON, Enel , GDF Suez and Enagás and Red Eléctrica ," it says.

Nomura says GDF Suez offers sector-beating earnings/dividend growth, an attractive yield and has a stronger balance sheet than its peers, while International Power offers growth, diversification of political risk and an improving balance sheet.

On the other hand, RWE offers no clarity on the timing of disposals and capital increase and company faces big challenges, Nomura says, adding it is below consensus on Scottish & Southern Energy and expects dividend cover to fall.

Shares in E.ON, RWE, Veolia, Enel, GDF Suez and Enagas are down 1.1 to 2.7 percent.

