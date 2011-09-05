Credit Suisse proposes several ways to hedge against macro risk, including buying shares in firms with dividend yields higher than the 10-year bond yields from G7 countries, picking up stocks that are most likely to deliver outperformance in an economic contraction, and buying shares which it identifies had reacted most positively in the previous rounds of quantitative easing.

The bank also recommends investors to pick up stocks which have M&A potential. Among the companies it highlights are Aegis Group , Aixtron (AIXGn.DE), ARM Holdings , Burberry , Informa , Johnson Matthey , Kloeckner & Co (KCOGn.DE) and Logitech .

In terms of those which offer higher yields, Credit Suisse lists AstraZeneca , BASF (BASFn.DE), British American Tobacco , GlaxoSmithKline , Investor AB (INVEb.ST), Novartis and Roche .

Among the companies that it says can outperform in an economic contraction are Bayer (BAYGn.DE), Actelion , Diageo , Cobham , Elekta AB (EKTAb.ST), Endesa , SABMiller , Fuchs Petrolub , KPN , Sage , Remy Cointreau , RWE and Lundbeck .

Credit Suisse also identifies a list of stocks which reacted positively to the previous rounds of quantitative easing, as the expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will ride to the economy's rescue with another stimulus package intensify.

Those companies include Boliden , Continental , Cookson , GKN , Kazakhmys , Lanxess , Konecranes , Seadrill , Royal Bank of Scotland , Societe Generale , Wolseley , Renault and Saint Gobain .

