Shares in Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) drop 6.3 percent, underperforming a 3.3 percent weaker STOXX Europe 600 Banks , as traders point to reports that Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is investigating securities packaged by Deutsche Bank, with a UBS price target cut also weighing.

"No need to rush into Deutsche Bank shares after recent negative news flow," a Frankfurt-based trader says, also referring to U.S. regulator's suing a series of big banks, including Deutsche Bank, over losses on more than $41 billion in subprime mortgage bonds.

Separately UBS reduces its price target for the stock to 38 euros from 52 euros, while keeping the shares at "buy". UBS analyst Philipp Zieschang says visibility was "extremely low and risk were "substantial".

"As the sector has fallen back into 'crisis mode', the main potential positive catalysts seem outside the bank's control, as virtually all is about addressing the sovereign crisis," he adds.