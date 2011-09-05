Shares in Staffline shed 5.4 percent after the recruiter posts first-half results, which Altium Securites says are "strong" but the outlook for global economy and the shares valuation leave the stock looking "vulnerable".

Staffline reports a 38 percent rise in first-half pretax profit and hikes its dividend by 21 percent to 2.9 pence per share.

"Forward orders for the Christmas season are said to be strong, although given retail and macro uncertainty and the risk that some of these orders may get cancelled," the brokers says, while keeping its "buy" rating.

Altium, however, says Staffline's shares, which have outperformed the FTSE Small Cap index since end-May, down just 1.6 percent compared to down 9.4 percent for the market, could come under pressure from profit taking.

"The valuation still offers upside in absolute terms, but looks potentially vulnerable to a catch-up sell off relative to the recruitment peer group."

