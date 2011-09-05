Shares in Berkeley Group gain 3.5 percent, the top FTSE 250 gainer with the index down 1.8 percent, as the London-focused builder and developer says it will hit a profit target two years earlier than expected thanks to more buoyant conditions since May last year, prompting Numis Securities to upgrade its rating for the stock to "buy" from "add".

Berkeley says in an interim management statement that trading had been ahead of management expectations since May 2010, and it had achieved a significant number of planning consents, several of which were achieved in the past four months.

"This is testament to the strength of market conditions in London and the South East, well timed investment in land and WIP (work in progress) and Berkeley's ability to add value through planning and sales" Numis says in a note.

"In our view, providing market conditions remain stable, the group has the potential to continue growing profits which could enable the cash return to be accelerated and end-co to be larger than initial expectations," the broker adds, upping its rating on the stock while retaining a 1,500 pence target price.

