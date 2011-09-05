LONDON, Sept 5 Shares in EnQuest lose 8.7 percent making the North Sea-focused oil firm the biggest loser in Britain's mid-cap index after it cut its 2011 production target on weaker than expected performance at two new wells.

"The scale of the downgrade comes as a surprise," say analysts at Oriel Securities.

The firm said on Friday its forecast annual production could be up to 13 percent lower than its earlier expectations.

Oriel says it retains its "buy" rating on the stock on valuation grounds.

