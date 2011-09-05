Shares in Alexon tumble almost 36 percent after the struggling British fashion retailer warns on profit after sales failed to meet expectations in August, and says it is considering takeover approaches.

Alexon says it is in talks with more than one party but cautions that no firm proposal has been received and there is no certainty one will emerge.

"The latest profit warning and the fact that the company continues to explore its options, months after first announcing its intention to do so, leaves long suffering shareholders looking at a crumbling margin recovery story," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

"Perhaps an offer will be forthcoming, but this is by no means guaranteed and it all looks a little grim," the broker says, repeating its "hold" rating on the stock.

