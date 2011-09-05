Shares in Kofax top Britain's FTSE 250 fallers' list, down more than 13 percent, after the software firm posts full-year results, with Investec Securities saying it sees forecast risk ahead.

"We see licences having fallen about 6-7 percent in H2 with (elongating) sales cycles impacting the business. At the recent conference call, management comments suggested that this was largely due to two large U.S. government contracts not closing, but today's statement implies it is more broad based," Investec says in a note.

"We see this making the group's 8-10 percent sales growth outlook challenging and profits extremely H212-weighed, creating forecast risk," the broker says.

Investec places its forecasts and target price under review, while keeping its cautious "hold" rating on the stock.

Kofax will be considered for demotion to the small caps, based on closing share prices from Friday, Sept 2, when index compiler FTSE undertakes its quarterly review on Wednesday.

For more on Kofax's results, double click on

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net