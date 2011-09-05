The FTSE Small Cap index falls 0.7 percent in midday trade, significantly outperforming the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, both down 2.4 percent.

Alexon tumbles almost 30 percent after the struggling British fashion retailer warns on profit after sales failed to meet expectations in August, and says it is considering takeover approaches.

Staffline sheds 5.5 percent after the recruiter posts first-half results, which Altium Securites says are "strong" but the outlook for the global economy and the shares' valuation leave the stock looking "vulnerable".

