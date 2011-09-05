The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 1.4 percent, faring better than the blue chips and the mid caps , off 3.6 percent and 2.9 percent respectively.

Superglass Holdings slumps nearly 39 percent, after the glass fibre insulation products manufacturer slightly reduces expectations for its full-year underlying trading performance, and says it is pursuing options for a possible capital restructuring which would include a substantial equity issue.

Alexon sinks 28.6 percent after the struggling British fashion retailer warns on profits after its sales failed to meet expectations in August, and says it is considering takeover approaches. [ID: nL5E7K507I]

"Perhaps an offer will be forthcoming, but this is by no means guaranteed and it all looks a little grim," Panmure Gordon says in a note repeating its "hold" rating on the stock.

